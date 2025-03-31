Sallah: Existential Challenges, Tough Standards Of Living Makes Celebration Difficult –ACF

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the Sallah celebrations and success of the monthlong Ramadan fast.

This is as the apex northern body also lamented that existential challenges, tough standards of living across the country has made celebration difficult for Muslims.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, in a statement however called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.

ACF said the killing of 16 hunters in Edo State cannot be removed from the cases of ethnic profiling against Northerners, adding that only few weeks ago ACF drew attention to phenomenon of attacks and harassment of trailer drivers conveying goods to and through roads in the South East Nigeria.

The forum said: “This year’s celebrations will be muted due and the merriments subdued, as devotees emerge from the Holy Month of worship and spiritual reflections.

Existential challenges and tough standards of living make merriment difficult. “Insurgency, terrorism and banditry continue to challenge citizens, in Northern states more than other places.

As if to perversely illustrate the nation’s slide into anarchy, only a days ago, Nigeria witnessed the gruesome and senseless murder of 16 Northerners in Edo State as they were passing through, going home, from Rivers State, for the Sallah celebrations. “

