Sallah: Elegbeleye Salutes NPFL Muslim Community

Chairman of the Nigeria Pre- mier Football League (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has described this year’s Muslim festi- val, Eid Kabir, as very significant for the league’s Muslim community.

In his message to celebrate the festival with players, coaches, match officials and fans of the Islamic faith, Elegbeleye noted that this year’s celebration would be the first in a long time to be marked while the season has been completed. “In many seasons past, we have matches during the festival, requir- ing stakeholders to celebrate away from their loved ones.

“This is no longer the case this year because we are in off-season and everyone is having sufficient time to celebrate with their loved ones”, the NPFL Chairman remarked.

He was quick to clarify that the festival was not a major reason for achieving a calendar stability which aligned with European foot- ball season, but has turned out an added perk for con- cerned stakeholders.

“I use this medium to urge our NPFL Muslim faithful to use this period to show love to everyone but most im- portantly to reflect on how to contribute to the development of the league.

“Let us pray for one another, pray for the league and pray for Nigeria to provide us the enabling platform through the NPFL to flourish.

“We remain submissive to the Al- mighty Allah as we celebrate this year Arafat and Eid Kabir. Happy Jumat and Barka da Sallah”, Elegbeleye prayed.

