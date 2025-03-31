Sallah Durbar Ban: Emir Sanusi Didn’t Violate Order –Emirate

Share

The 16th Emir of Kano, Mallam M u h a m m a d u Sanusi II, has denied violating of the banned order on Sallah Durba and other traditional activities, insisting that what he did on Sallah was a normal movement from Eid Ground back to his Palace.

Recall that some un-identified miscreants were said to have caused pandemonium as Emir Sanusi moves to Gidan Shattima back to the Palace after the Eid Prayers, resulting to the killing of one person.

However, reacting to the problems Emir Sanusi, said: “I was coming from the Eid Ground back to my Palace after I have arrived successfully, I was told that some hoodlums attacks some vigilante groups.

He said: “And I was told that the vigilante groups arrested some of them and took them to Police Headquarters but on their way back they were also been attacked and one Person was said to have been killed, this is to tell you that somebody is vehement in creating problems in Kano where there is none.”

Emir Sanusi, who spoke through one of his aide who don’t want his names mentioned, commended the police and the security agencies for ensuring that he went to the Eid Ground peacefully and returned home safely.

“Even before, the Emir went out somebody a Boy was said to have throw Canister on the way the Emir would follow but he was chased and but run away living his phone and other valuables behind which is with the security.

“All these are serious attempts to caused pandemonium and crisis in Kano by some people the Emir movements from home to Eid Ground and back to home has nothing to do with the banned Sallah Traditional Festivities and Police should do an extra jobs of bringing out those behind the attack on the Emir”.

He said although their nefarious mission of creating tension in Kano has woefully failed but those who are hellbent in causing uncertainty in the city must be brought to book.

