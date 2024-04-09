Sallah: Cleric Leads Eid Prayers Despite Sultan Of Sokoto’s Directive

Sheikh Musa Lukwa, a Sokoto-based cleric, on Tuesday led his followers to observe Eid prayers despite the directive by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto had on Monday night declared that fasting would continue on Tuesday as the crescent moon could not be sighted.

The Sultan declared Wednesday as the first of Shawwal and Eid day, which would commemorate the completion of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

Correspondingly, the Saudi Arabian authorities also announced Wednesday the celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

But Sheikh Lukwa, who has over the years disobeyed the Sultan’s directive on moon sighting, led prayers at his Juma’at mosque on Tuesday morning.

Lukwa claimed that the moon of Shawwal was sighted in neighbouring Niger Republic on Monday night.

“There were reports of sightings of the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.

“We have a verified video clip of their Council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday as Sallah day. So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet say.

“If we can accept that of Saudi Arabia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic which is nearer to us?

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayers on Tuesday but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbours. And remember there is no fasting on Sallah day, it is prohibited,” he said.

Recalls that the cleric had in 2022 disobeyed the directive of the Sultan on the moon sighting and led Muslims in Sokoto State for Eid prayers on a contrary date.