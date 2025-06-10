Sallah: CHRAN Lauds DSS For Preventing Kidnapping, Others In A’ibom

Share

A civil society organisation under the auspices of Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN) has commended the Department of State Service (DSS) for preventing major kidnappings in Akwa Ibom State during the ongoing Eid el-Kabir Sallah festivities.

The center in a statement signed by its Director and Secretary, Otuekong Franklyn Isong and Christopher Ekpo, respectively, and made available to journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday.

The statement stated that, according to credible security sources, the DSS smashed a sea pirate gang linked to the November 2024 kidnap of two Chinese nationals and a Nigerian staff of MarkSino quarry in Cross River State, which during that attack, the kidnappers reportedly shot dead a Police Inspector attached to the workers, and carted away his AK-47 rifle.

The CHRAN described the arrest by DSS as a major breakthrough in the crackdown on criminals terrorizing the state and the South-South zone.

The arrest of the four gang leaders, who were also reportedly linked to the kidnap of big business owners and prominent traditional rulers in Uyo, Eket, and Oron axis as well as other neighbouring states in the South South, for some time, highlighted the resolve of the DSS to secure Nigerians.

