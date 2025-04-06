Sallah Celebration: FHQ Withdraws Invitation To Sanusi

Share

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has withdrawn an invitation it earlier extended to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear in Abuja for questioning over the incident that occurred during the Sunday, March 30 Sallah celebration in Kano.

In the now-withdrawn summons, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor was expected to appear at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja “to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the State.”

A statement signed on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicated that operatives from the intelligence department will now proceed to Kano to obtain the ex-top banker’s statement.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, issued the latest directive “following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Police chief’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicized or misinterpreted.”

Consequently, “the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn. Instead, operatives from the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated, on the instructions of the IGP, to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement,” the statement said.

It further added: “Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence available to the Police indicated that the two (2) disputed Emirs in Kano State—Alh Ado Bayero and Alh Lamido Sanusi—were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals. The Durbar Festival is a long-held tradition where a recognized Emir rides on horseback around the city, accompanied by his people.

“To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West, who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in Kano and the Kano State Government.

“It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety, and neither of the disputed Emirs would ride a horse on Sallah Day.

“Despite this agreement, Alhaji Aminu Sanusi, who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes.

“This triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured. A situation that the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by sending emissaries to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism, including investigating this incident. All individuals found culpable will be brought to justice.

“To this effect, some arrests have been made, prompting the invitation to Alhaji Sanusi. The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.”

