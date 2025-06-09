Sallah: Borno Govt Celebrates With Rescued, Vulnerable Children

Share

The Borno State Government yesterday celebrated Eid el-Kabir with more than 200 street and vulnerable children currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Bulunkutu Rehabilitation Centre in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, featured traditional music, dance, games and shared festive meals, aimed at bringing joy and a sense of belonging to the children.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, led the celebration, joining the children in various activities and reaffirming government’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of vulnerable groups across the state.

She said: “These children are not forgotten, they deserve a chance and a better life; today is about mercy, reflection and new beginnings.

“Under the compassionate and visionary leadership of Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum, we remain committed to rescuing, rehabilitating and reintegrating every vulnerable child in Borno State.”

