Sallah: Borno Donates N100m To Wounded Troops, Bereaved Families

The Borno State Government yesterday donated N100 million to wounded soldiers and the families of their colleagues killed when conducting counter-terrorism operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the donation during Eid-el-Kabir luncheon jointly hosted by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

He presented the cheque to the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar. According to him, each wounded soldier will get N500,000, and the balance given to the families of those killed in action.

The governor said: “I was told there were 84 wounded troops. Each of the wounded troops will get N500,000 while the families of deceased soldiers who have not been captured in my earlier support should also be supported.”

Zullum also pledged more support for the military. He said: “I urged the military to decisively deal with the collaborators of Boko Haram and ISWAP who supply them with logistics no matter how highly placed they are.

“I believe the collaborators are more dangerous than Boko Haram themselves.”

Abubakar praised troops for their services to the country, saying: “You are living proof that our courage shines brightly, and not an inch of Nigerian soil will be surrendered to insurgents or criminal elements.”

He added: “The future of Nigeria’s peace and stability rests on your shoulders. “And I am confident that you will prevail — because time and again, you have demonstrated that our fighting spirit is resilient, unyielding, and unbreakable.”

