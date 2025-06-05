Sallah: Atiku Calls For Compassion, Kindness To Less Privileged

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on those in positions of authority to show compassion and prioritize the welfare of the people, in accordance with God’s command.

In his Eid al-Adha message to Nigerian Muslims, Atiku emphasized that leadership requires forbearance and a commitment to the greater good.

“The essence of Eid al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives,” he said.

He urged Muslims to seek God’s mercy through prayers for the nation during this sacred period, noting that Eid al-Adha embodies the core values of sacrifice and devotion to God.

Atiku also encouraged the faithful to extend charity to the less privileged, stressing that “kindness and generosity are integral to our faith—values we must uphold not only during this celebration but at all times.”

He further called on leaders at all levels to embrace the spirit of compassion and sacrifice exemplified by the festival.

