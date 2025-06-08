Sallah: Aliyu Donates 1,000 Saudi Riyals To Sokoto Pilgrims

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced a donation of 1,000 Saudi Riyals—equivalent to approximately ₦450,000—as Sallah gifts to each of the 3,200 pilgrims from the state currently performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday during a visit to the Sokoto contingent in Mina, where he congratulated them on the successful completion of their Hajj rites.

According to a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Governor, the gesture is aimed at supporting the pilgrims financially as they prepare for their return journey to Nigeria.

Governor Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the state’s pilgrims, noting that none had been found violating Saudi Arabian laws during their stay in the holy land.

“I want to thank you most profoundly for being good ambassadors of our dear state in this holy land. I am indeed very proud of you,” the governor said. “I equally appreciate your maturity and high sense of responsibility while undertaking the Hajj rituals.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of pilgrims and all residents of Sokoto State.

The governor also commended the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, for his tireless efforts in ensuring the success of this year’s pilgrimage. He equally appreciated the officials of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for their dedication and coordination.

Aliyu urged the pilgrims to intensify prayers for Nigeria, particularly for divine intervention in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

“No matter the efforts we are making to tackle insecurity, prayer remains the most potent weapon to overcome the challenges hindering our development,” he emphasized.

During the visit, the governor also condoled with pilgrims from Gudu and Shagari Local Government Areas over the deaths of Hajiya Hadiza and Bala Jangebe, who passed away during the pilgrimage. He prayed for Allah’s mercy on their souls and comfort for their bereaved families.

Earlier, the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, thanked Governor Aliyu for his generous support, which he said played a significant role in the successful execution of 2025 Hajj operations.

He also commended the various committees involved for their diligence and commitment.

Share