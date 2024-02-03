Sall Hails Dangote, Says He’s A Blessing To Senegal, Africa

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, has been hailed by Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal, as a blessing for both Senegal and Africa.

The highest civilian honour in Senegal, the National Order of the Lion Award, was given to Dangote in honour of the fruitful collaboration between Senegal and the Dangote Group, the speaker added, praising the businessman’s charitable and entrepreneurial endeavours.

Additionally commending Dangote for improving Nigeria’s standing throughout Africa the Federal Government of Nigeria. Speaking on Friday during the presentation of Aliko Dangote’s Commander of the Order of the Lion by Senegalese President His Excellency Macky Sall, Musa Abdulqadir, Counselor/Head of Chancery at the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, expressed his admiration.

According to him, Senegal views Nigeria favourably since Dangote Cement is thought to be the highest-quality product on the market. He asserts that Dangote Cement’s widespread recognition has rebranded Senegalese consumers and Nigerians, demonstrating the ability of Nigerian businesses to make high-quality items.

Dangote reiterated in his acceptance speech that only Africans can build Africa since they are the ones who know it best. He also urged African investors to increase their investments in the region.

He emphasised that they have to see it as their patriotic obligation to keep making investments in Africa, particularly in the industrial sector.

He said that this approach has effectively eliminated Nigeria’s reliance on cement imports and driven Dangote Cement to become the continent’s top cement producer with a 52.0Mta capacity.

Dangote welcomed the award and praised Senegal’s government and people, calling it a wake-up call to lead Africa’s rapid industrialization.

“I regard this award as a call to do more in terms of investments across Africa as appreciating the efforts of African investors in creating value across the continent will spur them to do more.

“There is an urgent need to move Africa from the export of raw and unprocessed materials and a net importer of finished goods to self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of goods where the basic inputs are available,” he said.