May 19, 2023
Salio Dia Advices Nigerian Football Authorities

The Golden Eaglets were sent packing from 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) competition.

Senegal Under-17 Head Coach, Salio Dia who spoke on a sideline made a submission to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) with suggestions on how to strengthen the national football system as a whole.

The Nigerian national teams across all levels and genders have not impressed the nation or given football fans something to rejoice about recently.

Burkina Faso knocks out the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria, who are widely regarded as one of the most successful teams in Africa for their age group, out the door.

The former Aspire Academi coach fave some pieces of advice to the NFF.

“When I was a coach at the Aspire Academy, we had about 7 to 10 Nigerian players every year. They are skillful, fast, and very talented.

“Nigeria just need to work with their players in the right way, in order to get the right results in the future.” Salio was quoted.

