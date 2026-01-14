“Trossard and Saliba are being assessed. We’ll have to wait and see how they respond,” Arteta says. “We’ll make late calls on both of them.”

Any absence would represent a significant setback for Arsenal. Saliba has been a cornerstone of the Gunners’ defence this season, while Trossard’s flexibility across the frontline and eye for goal have made him a valuable attacking option in big matches.

READ ALSO:

Arteta declined to go into specifics about the nature of their injuries but maintained that neither issue was considered serious.

However, he admitted the timing was far from ideal as Arsenal prepare for a crucial London derby against a resurgent Chelsea side.

The injury concerns extend beyond Saliba and Trossard. Both players, along with Piero Hincapié, missed Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round victory over Portsmouth. Arteta confirmed that while Saliba and Trossard are close to returning, Hincapié’s timeline remains uncertain.

“Nothing serious with Saliba and Leo, but we don’t yet know when Hincapié will be available again,” the Arsenal boss added.

Meanwhile, defender Riccardo Calafiori continues his recovery from a muscle injury that has already sidelined him for five matches. Arteta said the Italian is “progressing well” but is still expected to remain out for several weeks.

Arsenal’s defensive options are further stretched by the continued absence of centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Despite the growing list of absentees, Arteta insisted his squad is ready to adapt as Arsenal aim to secure a positive result in the first leg of the semi-final and keep their hopes of domestic silverware alive.