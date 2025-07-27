South Africa Forward, Gabriela Salgado, has expressed her deep gratitude to the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the football community at large over the heartwarming support she received after a painful leg injury.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the young midfielder was rushed to the hospital at the 87th minute of the match after she fractured her left leg.

This was during South Africa’s 2-1 semi-final loss to Nigeria on Tuesday, at Casablanca.

Expressing her gratitude in a post on Sunday, Salgado wrote, “I just want to take a moment to say a massive thank you to everyone who has reached out with love, support, and prayers since my injury. It has been an emotional few days, but I truly feel held by the kindness around me.”

The 22-year-old player specially acknowledged the heart-warming support from rival teams, which include the Super Falcons, who paid her a visit and presented a unanimously signed jersey at the hospital on Wednesday.

“To the teams from Nigeria, Ghana & CAF, your kindness and concern did not go unnoticed. Thank you for your sportsmanship and support. To the amazing doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, thank you for taking such good care of me. I am truly grateful.”

Recall that the Super Falcons visit happened amid preparation for Saturday’s finals against Morocco.

The team also released a message expressing their sympathy and profound distress concerning Salgado’s injury; “Our immediate thoughts are solely with her for comfort, care, and the recovery journey ahead.”

“The spirit of competition instantly fades in moments like these, replaced by a shared sense of care for a fellow athlete. As fellow members of this football community, the Super Falcons stand firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity and support,” the statement read

Support from multiple Africans and supporters across the world, including Ghana’s Black Queens, CAF officials, and even South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who saluted Salgado’s strength and faith.

Today, our thoughts are with Banyana Banyana’s Gabriela Salgado as we wish her a comfortable and speedy recovery.”

“I know you’re a woman of deep and public faith, Gabriela, and you’re a woman of bravery and skill on the pitch. The nation wishes you well.” President Ramaphosa said.