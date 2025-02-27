Salesforce, Google Introduce New AI-powered Agent For Customers

Share

Salesforce and Google has announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, delivering choice in the models and capabilities businesses use to build and deploy AI-powered agents.

The AI landscape is evolving so quickly that businesses are struggling to keep pace with innovations like autonomous agents.

This expanded partnership provides crucial flexibility, empowering customers to develop tailored AI solutions that meet their specific needs, rather than being locked into a single model provider.

Google Cloud is at the forefront of enterprise AI, with millions of developers using its cutting edge Gemini models and AI optimised infrastructure.

This expanded partnership lets Salesforce customers build Agentforce agents with Gemini and deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.

It builds on their existing collaboration, which enables seamless data sharing between Google BigQuery and Salesforce via zero copy technology.

This gives businesses the AI, data, and trust they need to integrate autonomous agents into their operations. “Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” Salesforce President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer, Srini Tallapragada, said.

Tallapragada added: “Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realise business value fast.

Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents, and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labour.”

Also speaking, CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, stated: “Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AIoptimised infrastructure — with minimal friction.

