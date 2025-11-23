SALEM Varsity Lokoja Graduates 164 Students

SALEM University Lokoja has graduated 164 students, with four students earning first-class degrees, 93 emerging with Second Class Upper Division, 31 with Lower Division, and two with Third Class Degree.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, who announced this during the 7th Convocation Ceremony of the Institution, highlighted the institution’s growth in producing global leaders of high academic standing and character.

Notably, Dr James Ogwu Onoja, SAN, and Justice Stephen Adah also received honorary Doctorate Degrees (honoris causa) in recognition of their contributions.

Professor Akubo emphasised that the university is committed to nurturing leaders who will make a positive impact globally. He said Salem University, since its inception, has remained consistent and timely in its academic calendar, never losing a day to denial or disaster or disappointment. “We pride ourselves on zero tolerance for academic corruption, examination malpractices, or unnecessary delays.

Our students graduate as scheduled, reflecting our firm adherence to discipline, morality, and institutional efficiency.

And they move beyond such timely graduation to prove their mettle in every area of human endeavour they find themselves, proving the global leadership streaks inspired and installed in them by Salem University, evidence abounds.” Prof. Akubo, while speaking on the University’s achievement, said the Institution has built a state of the art building for the Anatomy and Physiology Departments under the newly established College of Basic Medical Science.

“This college now houses the Departments of Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Human Anatomy, and Physiology — all equipped with modern laboratories and learning facilities that meet global standards.”

“Because of our absolute zero tolerance for academic corruption in whatever guise, the implication is that graduates of these colleges in time to come can go beyond proving their worth to ensuring that the lives entrusted to their clinical and medical care will be safe and safe guarded.