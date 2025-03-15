Salem University Lauds Founding Chancellor At 72

Share

Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, has rejoiced with its founding Chancellor, Sam Amaga, on his 72nd Birthday, describing him as an inspirational leader with an uncommon record of achievements.

Alewo Akubo, the University’s Vice Chancellor, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, further described Amaga as a “true pathfinder, builder of men and institutions,” who has impacted lives and Nigeria’s growth.

Akubo said that the entire university community salutes the Chancellor’s amazing and impactful years on earth, having put smiles on the faces of indigent people across Nigeria.

The VC thanked God for “giving Nigeria and particularly Kogi state such an illustrious son and father in person of Archbishop Sam Amaga.

“A great Televangelist, prolific writer and foremost educationist, Archbishop Amaga has, through the SAM AMAGA FOUNDATION, touched the lives of several orphans from different parts of Nigeria with scholarships, some of whom have graduated from the university and other Institutions of higher learning.

“In fact, the founding Chancellor has made significant contributions to the spiritual and educational growth and development of Nigeria.

“The Archbishop is indeed a trailblazer in many areas of life, particularly, in ministry and human capital development, as demonstrated with the establishment of Salem University and his foundation,’’ he said.

He further said that Amaga has bequeathed enduring legacies to the next generation of youthful and innovative leaders in line with the founding philosophy of Salem University, which is “Raising Global Leaders.”

“This is why the management, staff and students of this great citadel of learning, today, join the Church platform and well-wishers within and outside Nigeria in celebrating this true pathfinder and builder of men on the occasion of his 72nd anniversary.

“Our prayer is that the Lord God whom he serves, and who he is, will continue to sustain him in good health,” Akubo added.

