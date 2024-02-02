Sale of SPDC Important for Shell – CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Shell, Wael Sawan, has said its proposed sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), for $2.4 billion to Renaissance is an important step for Shell. He stated that he was hopeful that the completion of the deal would be “as soon as possible.”

He spoke yesterday during his presentation of the company’s 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Sawan said: “This past month, we agreed to sell our Nigerian onshore subsidiary, SPDC, subject to government approvals and other conditions. This is an important step for the company and we hope to complete the deal as soon as possible.” Shell had on January 16 in a statement disclosed that it would sell SPDC to Renaissance, which is a consortium of five companies consisting of four exploration and production companies based in Nigeria and an international energy group.

Renaissance is owned by ND Western Limited, Aradel Energy Limited, the Petrolin Group, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited and the Waltersmith Group. Shell added that it woild sell SPDC for a consideration of $1.3 billion, while the buyers will make an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion. It added that completion of the transaction was subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.

It was gathered that the amounts above would be adjusted to reflect any shareholder distributions, above $200 million, made prior to completion. Other contingent payments, including those related to gas supply to NLNG, may become payable depending on business performance and fluctuation of product prices.