Popular Nigerian Fuji icon, Abeni Salawa, and ace comedian Broda Shaggy were among the star attractions that kept the crowd entertained at the seventh edition of Ofada Rice Day.

Tagged “Eko Dun Joor,” this year’s event was headlined by legendary performers and popular acts who brought energy and excitement to the stage.

The event delivered a lively and memorable experience, leaving attendees with lasting impressions of music, culture, and culinary delight.

The annual festival, widely regarded as Nigeria’s biggest indigenous food celebration, once again lived up to expectations with a colourful blend of entertainment and cultural expression.

Held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, the festival drew an estimated crowd of over 8,000 people, reflecting its growing appeal and influence.

Beyond music, the event served as a vibrant showcase of Nigerian heritage, spotlighting traditional cuisine, arts and contemporary entertainment.

The celebration also attracted strong corporate support, with several leading brands activating on the ground. PocketMoni led the sponsorship lineup, while Goldberg, Maltina, Fatgbems Group, BetNaija and Action Bitters featured prominently.

Additional partners such as Golden Penny, MTN, Pepsi and Arthill Studio engaged attendees through interactive experiences that cut across different age groups and interests.

The festival was graced by notable personalities, including representatives of the Canadian Deputy High Commission, senior officials from the Federal and Lagos State governments, as well as traditional rulers from across the South-West.

Adding to the excitement were performances from a wide array of entertainers, including Haruna Ishola, Reminisce, Dotun, Mide, Awesome Band, Elijah, SquardOne, Alex Osho, Lolo, Hyenana and Gbenga Adeyinka, among others, who kept the atmosphere vibrant from start to finish.

Speaking after the event, Tobi Fletcher, Creative Director of Ofadaboy, alongside Oyinda Fletcher, the Chief Operating Officer, expressed appreciation to guests, partners and supporters for making the festival a success.

According to Tobi Fletcher, the latest edition marks a significant milestone in the journey to celebrate and promote Nigerian food and culture. He added that the organisers are optimistic about the future and committed to expanding the festival’s impact in the years ahead.