Salary Increase For Political Officeholders Provocative, Obi Tells RMAFC

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said the proposed salary increase for political officeholders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is provocative and scandalous.

Obi, in a statement issued on his verified X handle on Friday, noted that the proposal is causing widespread anger and bitterness among Nigerians, “and we share the concerns of many Nigerians who question the necessity and timing of this proposal.”

He noted that such thinking in the face of faster-eroding living standards of the people not only portrays the insensitivity of leaders but also exposes their greed.

“The RMAFC’s reckless haste in prioritising the greed of politicians over the desperate needs of the masses is not only provocative but scandalous.

“It’s a shameless grab for more at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority!” he stated.

According to Obi, the proposed over 100 per cent salary increase for political officeholders is totally unjustifiable considering the economic realities facing our country.

“We believe that political office is a service to the nation, and not a means to accumulate wealth.

“It is very disturbing that the RMAFC is prioritising the welfare of political office holders over that of security personnel, particularly police officers who are grossly underpaid and overworked.

“We urge the government to redirect its focus towards improving the living conditions of public workers, who are the backbone of our country.

“We call on the RMAFC to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, particularly those in the public service, who have been neglected for far too long,” Obi demanded.