Salary Disparity: NiMet Workers etition Tinubu, Keyamo

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) workers yesterday petitioned President Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo; and the Secretary to the Federal Government (SFG) Geroge Akume over the salary disparity between them and their Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) counterparts.

They claimed that the salaries of their counterparts in the agencies are more than twice what they earn.

The workers also claimed that other agencies’ employees have started receiving numerous benefits, cand lothing allowances.

According to them, the salary disparity is not only demoralizing but also undermines the critical role NiMet plays in ensuring aviation safety and national security.

The petitioners said: “Every airplane that takes off and lands safely does so based on the reliability of our weather intelligence.

