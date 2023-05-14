Salary Arrears: I Won’t Join Issues With T. A Orji –Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he is proudly carrying the cross of the governance of the State and will continue to carry it till his last day in office.

Ikpeazu who was reacting to a statement by former Abia governor, Theodore Ahamefula Orji (T. A Orji) with the title, “Ikpeazu should carry his cross” which centres on issues of unpaid salaries said he will not join words with his predecessor.

Recall that Orji through his media aide, Ifeanyi Umere had said that neither himself nor his administration is responsible for the staggering salary arrears owed both civil servants, parastatals and pensioners in the state.

According to him, “Before my administration came to an end on May 29, 2015, core civil servants were not owed even one-month salary arrears. Parastatals were the ones that were owed between two and four months.

The records are there. “At any rate, the arrears were necessitated by the dwindling federal allocation occasioned by the worsening global economy.

The price of crude had crashed and the states were getting a paltry two to three billion naira monthly which was not even enough to run the state including capital and recurrent expenditures.

“Those who took over from us inherited both assets and liabilities. In this case, the government is a continuum. So, if we were owing two to three months, we expected our successors to clear them.

“This expectation was based on the fact that they received bail-out funds from the federal government more than three times running into billions of naira.

“Again the economy had picked up considerably enabling the outgoing government to chalk up considerable income as can be confirmed by the Ministry of Finance.

“So why was it difficult for them to offset the debts? Again if for any reason they couldn’t or were unwilling to offset, why did they allow it to skyrocket to between 35 and 40 months?Why are they also owing core civil servants? So basically, I am not the problem.

They should carry their cross.” Ikpeazu in a statement he made through his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that for the almost eight years he has held office as Governor, he has not engaged any of his predecessors in any kind of untoward exchange, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so.

He said that the personal policy to avoid such engagements is largely responsible for the sociopolitical stability everybody has enjoyed in Abia State since 2015 and that he intends to sustain this personal policy going forward.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is of the firm view that as in all matters, history and posterity will, over time, put all things in proper perspective”, Ememanka said.