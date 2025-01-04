Salami laments lack of sponsorship as quest for 300 hours read-a-thon set for January

Share

The quest by Dr Fidelia Salami to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) of 300 hours read-a-thon (Longest Marathon Reading Aloud), scheduled to hold this January 2025 in Delta State, is being challenged by lack of support and sponsorship.

She is hoping to consign to the history books the present record of 215 hours set by 27-year-old Samson Ajao from Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. Ajao’s longest marathon reading aloud achieved under 215 hours was just one hour short of nine full days. The previous record of 124 hours was set in 2022 by Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan)

This is as Salami, a tourism expert, author, educationist, tour operator and former Chairperson of Delta State Tourism Board, lamented that the future of her history making project is bleak due to lack of funds, noting, “I’ve had to go the extra mile looking for sponsorships. Even when sponsors look like they’re coming, at the end of the day they tell you ‘we’re sorry there’s nothing we can do to help you ma.

‘‘It’s so frustrating. I have had a sponsor from outside the country that wanted to come in and eventually, everything they were asking of, he wants to be in total control. So, what’s the need for me? Nothing. I don’t want to venture into such an event.”

Corporate and international sponsors are not the only ones looking away from her as the Nigeria government too has not shown any interest in her venture, not even her state government, Delta.

She narrated her experience in wooing her state government, saying, ‘‘I’ve approached the Delta State government. I have spoken to even the Commissioner for Tourism and my Commissioner for Education. I have had meetings with both commissioners several times. I have also met the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on two occasions, about this event.

‘‘So far, like we all know, the economy is not something to be laughable about. If there’s money, why not? If there’s no money, there’s nothing they can do. You can’t spill their blood to give me money to fund my event. At the right time, I believe everything will take shape.”

While hoping that the federal and state governments as well as the corporate world would look her way in the coming days, all hope is not lost yet as the Agbor-born tourism expert, has turned her attention to her people, the Ike Nation for support.

She disclosed that part of the reasons for embarking on this cumbersome history making venture is to honour her people and the memory of her father, saying, “If I don’t take my grassroots along, it is as good as not achieving anything. That is the only homage I can pay to my late father who is from Agbor. That is even one of the reasons I’m doing this project in Delta State. Ika Nation, as far as I’m concerned, is my first priority. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“I’ve had a chief from Agbor that has personally donated to the course of this event. I’m so grateful to him. To other Ika sons and daughters, I’ve put it on their platforms. I’m still hoping that people will come onboard. I have spoken to some people through personal messages here and there. I’m still trusting God but the truth of the matter is we all know how the situation of the country is. Everybody has their personal challenges. Whosoever can donate to this course, I will be so happy.

She has also paid glowing tribute to the Chairman of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka, an uncle of hers, for his unflinching support, noting, ‘‘at this point in time, I can’t but appreciate no other person than the chairman of Vanguard Newspaper, who happens to be an uncle. I’m so loyal to him that I don’t know where to start from. But he knows from the bottom of my heart that I appreciate everything.’’

Her focus on the project is putting Nigeria and her state, Delta, on the global map, as she disclosed that; ‘‘I am a proud Deltan. Anywhere I go to, I make sure I project the Delta heritage before I project the Nigerian Cultural heritage.’’

Salami who will be reading from some of the books that she has authored and published over the years noted that the main idea behind the project is to promote book and reading culture in Nigeria. She lamented that book and reading culture are fast rescinding in Nigeria, especially among the teenagers and youths who are more into the internet culture.

This development, she said is not good for the nation, hence, her read aloud project, as she lamented, ‘‘it saddens my heart to see students everywhere, all they do is on their phones. Social media here and there. You can’t go somewhere and see a child with a physical book. Cover for cover, you won’t see them read.

‘‘It’s sad. I’ve met a child that was asking the mother for her phone. I was like what do you want to use it for? You just came back from school. She said they gave her an assignment and she wants to do it with her phone. I then asked, is it phone you use to do your homework?

‘‘She said I want to Google. I almost wept. This should not be the situation at this point in time. Nigerians are known to be trailblazers globally. But this next generation is not taking up the legacy we’re leaving behind. It’s sad I must say.

“To the students, please there’s nothing like reading your books. Online books are fine but with them, you get distracted. The truth about this is there’s nothing like hardcover books. Page by page, cover by cover. You can go back. But online, I won’t tell you lies, there are too many distractions.

‘‘So, students please, take your academics seriously and the sky will be your limit by the grace of God Almighty.’’

