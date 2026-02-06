Salam Is Great Blessings Of Allah

Hazaifah (Rd), say’s that whenever the prophet (saw) happened to face any difficulty, he would at once resort to Salaat. Salaat is a great blessing of Allah, To resort to Salaat to Salaat at the time of worry is to hasten towards His mercy, and when Allah’s mercy comes to the rescue, there can remain no trace of any worry,

There are many traditions concerning this practice of the Holy prophet (saw) , Similar was the practice of his companions, who followed him in the minutest detail. Abu Darda (Rd) says:

Whenever a strong wind blew, Rasululliah (Saw) would immediately enter the Masjid and would not leave until the wind had subsided, similarly at the time of solar or lunar eclipse, Rasululliah (Saw) would at once start, offering Salaat, Sohai ( rd) was informed by Rasululliah (Saw) that all the previous Apostles of Allah, also used to resort to Salaat in all adversities. Ibne Abbas (Rd) was once on journey on his way, he got the news of the death of his son,

He got down from his camel and offered two rakaat of Salaat praying in Tashahhud for a long time, He then recited, Inna -lillahi wa inna-ilahirajeun and said, I have done what Allah has ordered us to do in His Holy Book.