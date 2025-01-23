Share

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to combating the harmful effects of skin bleaching.

The Minister who spoke on Thursday at the high-level Regional Workshop on Eliminating Mercury-Containing Cosmetic Products in Libreville, Gabon, described the use of skin-lightening products as a public health emergency requiring urgent action.

Citing WHO reports, the Minister highlighted that Nigeria leads the world in skin-lightening product usage, with 77% of Nigerian women engaging in the practice.

Salako attributed this alarming statistic to societal pressures that equate lighter skin with beauty, success, and social mobility. Peer influence and cultural norms, he said, continue to drive the trend, despite the well-documented health risks.

The health implications of skin bleaching are significant, Dr. Salako warned. “Many of these products contain harmful substances such as mercury, hydroquinone, and heavy metals, which are linked to organ toxicity, cancer, skin damage, and neurological harm.

Mercury, in particular, poses severe risks to pregnant women, children, and the environment”.

“Research has also shown that public awareness of skin bleaching is high in Nigeria, with over 76% of the population aware of the practice. However, misconceptions persist, with many believing that “toning” is less harmful than bleaching. This has further fueled the widespread use of unregulated products”. He said.

Dr. Salako outlined the Federal Government’s efforts to address the issue. “These include the 2019 Cosmetic Products (Prohibition of Bleaching Agents) Regulations, which ban harmful agents like mercury and restrict hydroquinone levels to 2%. Additionally, NAFDAC ensures that cosmetic products sold in Nigeria meet safety standards through inspections and market surveillance”.

The Minister emphasized the importance of public sensitization campaigns that celebrate natural beauty and promote self-confidence. He revealed that influencers and respected community figures are being engaged to share stories about rejecting skin-lightening practices and embracing diverse skin tones.

“Nigeria is also developing a National Policy on Cosmetics to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure that all cosmetic products meet international safety standards”. Dr. Salako called on other African nations to adopt similar policies to protect public health.

He pointed out that the problem is not limited to women, as men are increasingly using skin-lightening products or pressuring women to do so. “Campaigns, therefore, must target both genders to address the issue holistically”.

Dr Salako linked the preference for lighter skin to the historical impacts of colonialism and societal oppression, which have created negative perceptions of dark skin.

He called for a cultural revival of the “Black is Beautiful” movement to challenge these narratives and promote Afrocentric ideals of beauty.

The Minister also highlighted Nigeria’s adoption of the “One Health” approach, which integrates policymaking in the health and environmental sectors to address the broader implications of unsafe cosmetics. He stressed the need for cross-disciplinary collaboration involving dermatologists, psychologists, and public health experts.

Despite regulatory efforts, Dr. Salako acknowledged the challenges posed by smuggling, online sales, and the global trade of hazardous products. He urged stronger enforcement mechanisms and international cooperation to eliminate unsafe cosmetics from markets.

In a call to global health bodies, Dr. Salako proposed that the World Health Organization (WHO) designate a “World Skin Health Day” to raise awareness and promote preventive measures against harmful skin practices.

“Nigeria remains committed to protecting public health through safe cosmetic practices, robust advocacy, and strict regulatory enforcement to eliminate skin-lightening products containing hazardous substances”. He added.

