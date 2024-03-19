Salako Emerges CIPPON New Leader

Comrade Babajide Salako has been elected as the new President and Chairman-in-Council of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON).

Salako and 14 others were declared elected into the Council by the electoral committee chairman, Professor Abiodun Oluwadare of the Department of Forestry, University of Ibadan, at the recently concluded election into the governing council of the Institute held at the Council of Chiefs Chambers, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend.

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), enacted by Act 24 of 2007, is charged with the duty of regulating, controlling and managing the affairs of printing and related matters in Nigeria.

Speaking after the election, according to a statement by the Secretary Balarabe Abdulsalami, Salako promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Malomo Olugbemi, by using the instruments of the institute to better the lots of members at “this very difficult time“. He further said he would advocate for the government’s intervention and support for the industry

He promised to continue to work with The Strategic Framework document of the Institute that will transform the industry into a business ecosystem where everyone will co-exist in unity, adding that all members of CIPPON should contribute their quota to build a virile association.

Also elected are Mr Ademuyiwa Oluwole, as 1st Vice President; Mr Christopher Okafor, as 2nd Vice President, and Mr Danladi Suleiman was elected 3rd Vice President.

Messrs, Balarabe Abdulsalam and Jerry Uka were elected Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.

Other elected council members are Messrs Oyeku Johnathan, Fadile Paul, Jude Ogar, Adeaga Rotimi, Aderemi Olalere, Adebo Destiny and Princewill Joseph, Mr Jidda Yusuf and Joseph Aderemi Atanda who also made the list of the national at the weekend.