Salako Emerges CIPPON New Leader

Comrade Babajide Salako has been elected the new president and Chairman in Council of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON). Salako and 14 others were declared elected into the Council by the electoral committee chairman, Professor Abiodun Oluwadare of the Department of Forestry, University of Ibadan, at the recently concluded election into the governing council of the Institute held at the Council of Chiefs Chambers, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend.

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), enacted by Act 24 of 2007, is charged with the duty of regulating, controlling and managing the affairs of printing and related matters in Nigeria. Speaking after the election, according to a statement by the Secretary Balarabe Abdulsalami, Salako promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Malomo Olugbemi, by using the instruments of the institute to better the lots of members at “this very difficult time“.

He further said he will advocate for government’s intervention and support for the industry He promised to continue to work with The Strategic Framework document of the Institute that will transform the indus- try into a business ecosystem where everyone will co-exist in unity, adding that all members of CIPPON should contribute their quota to build a virile association.