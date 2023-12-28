Salako Calls On Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu

Ishaq Salako, the Minister of Environment has called on Nigerians to offer prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s Renewed Hopes reform to be implemented successfully for the sustainable development of the country.

Salako made the call at the 69th Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria annual Islamic conference held in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Speaking on how Muslims may be leaders in the fight against climate change in Nigeria and around the world, the Minister cited the Quran, the sacred book of Islam, to support his argument for protecting the ozone layer.

He noted that environmental sustainability is a component of President Tinubu’s reform strategy, specifically lowering fossil fuel emissions through the usage of electric cars and CNG buses.

The Minister said the government would keep its promise to protect the environment within its available resources while commending the Ahmadiyya Muslim community for sustaining the legacy of the moral and spiritual training of young and old through the annual Islamic conference for 69 years.

He recalled his younger days while attending the annual Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Islamic conference in Lagos at the firmer Muslim Teacher Training College, Surulere.

He said, ”Listening to various topical issues in Islam and contemporary challenges in the global space enriched his sense of commitment to Islamic values and serving humanity.

“My parents guided me through this path of Islamic devotion. May Allah bless their souls. Coming to Ilaro for the 69th Jalsa Salana- Islamic conference is a good homecoming. “