Salako: Awori, Not Yewa Will Produce Ogun Gov In 2027

Four years to the next governorship election in Ogun State, the debate on which ethnic section of the state should produce the next governor has started in earnest, with the Awori group insisting that they are long overdue to produce the Governor of the State. Azeem Salako, the Spokesperson of the Forum of Awori Intelligentsia, and the convener/coordinator Awori for Ogun State Governor 2027 in this interview with OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN speaks on why the Aworis and not Yewas must produce the next governor of the state

Why the quarrel between Awori and Yewa now?

There is no quarrel, but a clarification between the two sub-Yoruba ethnic groups. Ogun State is divided into three senatorial districts, namely Ogun Central, dominated by the Egbas, and some will add Owus; Ogun East, dominated by the Ijebus and Remos; and Ogun West, dominated by the Aworis and Yewas. It is this clarification that the Aworis are a distinct ethnic community that only shared a political district with the Yewas that some politically driven Ye- was considered an upset.

Is the agitation for the autonomy of Awori from Yewa premised on the 2027 election?

No. The agitation for the autonomy of Awori from Yewa has nothing to do with electoral politics or politics at all. I also need to underline that the agitation for Awori autonomy is not peculiar to Yewa alone but also to the Egbas, both of whom the Awori communities in Ogun State are sandwiched under their traditional councils. So, the agitation concerns administrative restructuring, not a constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, we have been clamoring for the Awori Traditional Council ATC many decades ago, which I documented in Chapter 8 of my book ‘Fourth Treaties,’ which I launched at Trenchard Hall at the University of Ibadan in February 2022. That was even before the 2023 elections. Mischief-makers, specifically those from the Yewa axis of the Ogun West, threatened by the autonomy of the Aworis, are the ones trying to cause unwarranted confusion, thereby linking our agitation to 2027 politics.

Yewa has been producing major candidates in elections. What is Awori doing for 2027?

By the special grace of God, the next governor of Ogun State to succeed the incumbent government in 2027 will come from Awori land. And I do not doubt that the Yewas – I am talking about those who are committed to progressive thoughts, ideals, and ethos- would support the agenda in due course. This is because all the time, especially in 2011 and 2019, when candidates from Yewas contested the governorship, they always received the highest votes from the Aworis and Aworiland.

It is instructive to add that the Yewas decided that they would not produce a governor. This is because the Yewas usually present multiple candidates who share the huge and substantial numbers of votes that usually lead to the election of candidates outside the Yewas. In fact, in 2019, the candidate of the APM, Hon. Kunle Akinlade, needed only less than 20,000 of the over 110, 000 votes his kinsman, Nasiru Isiaka of the PDP polled, to defeat incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun.

It will interest you to know that the Ado/Odo- Ota local government, the ancestral homeland of the Aworis, gave the APM the highest votes in that election per local government. So, it is only logical for the Awori, who have shown themselves to be ready and politically disciplined, to produce the next candidate who will represent Ogun West in 2027 and win the election. That is our undisputed agenda.

It is no longer news that Yewa/ Awori is best positioned to produce the next governor of the state. Is the next governor coming from the Ota/Awori section?

We won’t want to dabble into where in Aworiland the choice of candidate should come from. In truth, the Ogun West senatorial district, which comprises the Aworis and Yewa ethnic groups, has not produced a governor since the creation of the state in 1979. But like I said earlier, the Yewa failed to break the jinx each time they were afforded the golden opportunity. And we won’t slip into one of the factors that contributed to their failure. The contest is not built on any individual per se.

In Awori land, we have the Ota, Igbesa, Ado, and Agbara, and in fact, we have Isheri Olofin and Agbada, which are partitioned under the Ogun Central Senatorial District. We have been working back home, and our elders, leaders, youths, and stakeholders are arranging the home so that once a candidate emerges either from Ota, Ado, Igbesa, or anywhere, such a person would be generally acceptable and supported.