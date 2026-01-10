Salah’s Egypt May Struggle In Faceoff With Defending Champions

At first glance, the quarter-final clash between Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire promises fire- works, but a tense and cagey encounter is the more likely outcome when the two African heavyweights meet in Agadir on Saturday.

Neither side has been entirely convincing despite progressing from the group stage unbeaten. Egypt, in particular, have laboured through the tournament, struggling for fluency and goals.

Their last-16 tie against Benin on Monday underlined those issues, as the Pharaohs were pushed into extra time before eventually grinding out a 3–1 victory. While the score- line suggests comfort, the performance did not, and Egypt will expect another stern test here.

Coe d”voire, on the other hand, looked impressive as they swept aside Burkina Faso 3–0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

However, this fixture represents a significant step up in quality. History also suggests little separates these two sides, with three of their last five meetings ending in draws.

The Elephants may hold a slight advantage thanks to their greater attacking threat and a less demanding route to this stage of the competition.

Nevertheless, Egypt’s experience and tactical discipline should ensure they keep things tight and competitive. With both teams cautious and evenly matched, a draw appears the most realistic outcome.

For those considering a correct-score prediction, a 1–1 stalemate looks the most likely result, reflecting the balance of quality on display.