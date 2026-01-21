New Telegraph

January 21, 2026
Salah To Play Against Marseille

Liverpool have confirmed their travelling squad for tonight’s Champions League clash away at Marseille, with Mohamed Salah included as the Reds look to return to winning ways in Europe.

The Egyptian forward took part in open training at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon before flying out to France with his teammates, marking his first involvement with the squad since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

The 33-year-old spent the past month on international duty with Egypt, helping his country reach the semifinals of AFCON before eventually finishing fourth after defeat to eventual winners Senegal.

While it remains unclear whether Salah will start or be named among the substitutes in Marseille, his inclusion at least confirms that he has not played his final game for the club after his outspoken interview prior to AFCON.

