Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced yesterday. The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals.

“Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-zapyear chapter at Anfield.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”