Salah Teams Up With Visa as Brand Ambassador

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, during the week unveiled a new partnership with the renowned Egyptian football legend, Mohamed Salah, to be a Visa Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

As one of the most electrifying football players in the world, Salah’s stellar performances for Liverpool FC and the Egyptian national team have cemented his status as a global icon of the sport. Yet, it’s his relentless pursuit of his dreams that truly resonates with fans worldwide.

This collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations. Visa will celebrate the values of dedication, perseverance, and excellence that define both the football superstar and the brand itself.

“Throughout my career, every step I have taken has propelled me to greater and greater opportunities, bringing me closer than ever to my dreams,” Salah said. “I’m excited about the collaboration with Visa and its mission to expand what is possible for more and more people, empowering them to take a series of small steps forward to get to where they want to be.”