Salah Strikes in Extra Time As Egypt Knock Benin Out Of AFCON

The Pharaohs went into the encounter determined to build on their strong group-stage form and secure a place in the next round.

They were, however, tested by a determined Benin side that forced a 1–1 draw after regulation time, creating tense moments later on.

Egypt eventually showed their quality in extra time, scoring twice to overcome the Cheetahs 3–1 and eliminate Gernot Rohr’s team.

How It Happened

Egypt were spearheaded in attack by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who added to his tally in a tournament where he has now scored twice.

READ ALSO:

The Pharaohs entered the round of 16 in a confident mood after recording two wins and a draw in the group stage, while the Benin Republic progressed as one of the best third-placed teams after missing out on automatic qualification.

The opening exchanges were cautious, with both sides focused on defensive solidity. Chances were limited in a tight first half that saw just two attempts apiece and only one shot on target for each team, leaving the score level at the break.

Egypt eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when Mohamed Hany set up Marwan Attia, who struck a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Benin responded dramatically in stoppage time, as Jodel Dossou found the equaliser to force extra time.

The Pharaohs regained control in the additional period, with Yasser Ibrahim restoring their lead in the first half of extra time. Salah then put the result beyond doubt, sealing Egypt’s place in the quarter-finals.