Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah has faulted European football governing body, UEFA, for publishing a tribute to “Palestinian Pele” Suleiman al-Obeid without acknowledging that the former international was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), the 41-year-old died on Wednesday after Israeli forces “targeted people waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.”

UEFA wrote on X: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Reacting to the post, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah asked: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict — sparked by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel — 662 individuals from the sports and scouting community have lost their lives, including 321 linked to football, the PFA reported.