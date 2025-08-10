New Telegraph

August 10, 2025
Salah Slams UEFA Over Tribute To Palestinian Player Who Dies In Gaza War

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah has faulted European football governing body, UEFA, for publishing a tribute to “Palestinian Pele” Suleiman al-Obeid without acknowledging that the former international was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), the 41-year-old died on Wednesday after Israeli forces “targeted people waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.”

UEFA wrote on X: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Reacting to the post, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah asked: Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict — sparked by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel — 662 individuals from the sports and scouting community have lost their lives, including 321 linked to football, the PFA reported.

