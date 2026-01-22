Salah Shines As Liverpool Rout Marseille In Champions League

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah returned from the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to help Liverpool secure a comfortable victory over Marseille in the Champions League.

After more than a month without him, Liverpool were eager to welcome Salah back as they secured a 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille on the road.

Although Salah did not find the net, the Reds benefited from a Geronimo Riulli own goal and strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, keeping their hopes of reaching the Round of 16 very much alive.

Marseille vs Liverpool: Key Moments Unfolded

Arne Slot’s Marseille were determined not to become the second English side they fell to this season and started brightly, with Alexis Mac Allister narrowly missing the target early on.

Hugo Ekitike thought he had opened the scoring, but his effort was ruled out for offside after mistiming his run onto Dominik Szoboszlai’s delivery.

Marseille struggled to find fluency, though Mason Greenwood tested Alisson with a teasing free-kick that forced a sharp save from Amine Gouiri.

Liverpool finally broke the deadlock when Szoboszlai’s clever free-kick slipped under the wall and past Gerónimo Rulli, marking his sixth goal contribution in five Champions League appearances and capping a cautious first half.

The tempo rose after the interval, with Greenwood twice testing Alisson as Marseille showed greater urgency. Liverpool also had opportunities to extend their lead, with Ekitike hitting the woodwork before Hamed Traorè fired over on the counter.

As the Reds pressed to seal the game, Florian Wirtz and Ekitike were denied, but the decisive second goal arrived in the 72nd minute when Facundo Medina deflected Jeremie Frimpong’s cross into his own net under pressure.

Cody Gakpo then wrapped up a commanding win, calmly finishing Ryan Gravenberch’s pass to underline Liverpool’s control and keep automatic qualification firmly in sight.