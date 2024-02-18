Salah Scores on Return to Liverpool, Saka Double Sinks Burnley

Mohamed Salah scored on his return from injury as Liverpool beat Brentford to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League. Darwin Nunez put Liverpool ahead with a superb chip before Alexis Mac Allister poked in a second at the Gtech Community Stadium. Salah, back from a hamstring problem sustained on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, got on the scoresheet with a crisp finish.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford, but Cody Gakpo added the gloss for Liverpool with a late strike. The victory temporarily sent Liverpool five points clear at the summit, but Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Burnley later in the day reduced the deficit to two points again.

The Gunners continued their blistering goalscoring form to thrash Burnley and close the gap at the top of the Premier League to two points. Following their 6-0 win at West Ham last week Arsenal were soon among the goals again, captain Martin Odegaard opening the scoring on four minutes with a crisp strike into the bottom corner after Gabriel Martinelli’s pass.

Bukayo Saka converted from the spot to double the lead after Lorenz Assignon fouled Leandro Trossard in the box. England forward Saka got his second just after the restart as Arsenal kept up the pace, latching on to a clever Odegaard pass then cutting inside and rifling a shot into the roof of the net. Havertz’s scuffed effort was blocked in the box but Trossard was alert to curl in for his third goal in as many league games.