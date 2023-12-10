Salah Scores 200th Liverpool Goal in Reds Comeback Win

…As Bournemouth Stun Man United at Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a late comeback against 10- man Crystal Palace and increase the pressure on former boss Roy Hodgson. Salah became only the fifth player to reach that landmark for the club, joining Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell, when he ignited the fightback with a 76th-minute equaliser.

It was Harvey Elliott who delivered the decisive moment inside the first of 10 minutes of added time, producing a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area to lift Liverpool above Arsenal. Salah’s goal arrived just 98 seconds after Jordan Ayew was dismissed for a second bookable offence, and the visitors had failed to land a shot on target prior to that moment. Palace, booed off by their supporters following a disappointing home loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday, were on course to deliver a surprise blow to the Reds’ title aspirations following Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty.

The game had continued for more than one minute after Jarell Quansah caught Mateta when attempting to clear a cross before the video assistant referee intervened – but referee Andy Madley did not take long to award Palace a spot-kick after being sent to the pitchside monitor. Palace had seen a penalty decision in their favour overturned during the first half when Madley took three minutes to review a challenge by Will Hughes on Endo in the lead-up to Virgil van Dijk’s foul on Odsonne Edouard inside the box. Manchester United were booed off after they suffered a humiliating hammering at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Three days after victory against Chelsea breathed new life into a campaign teetering on the brink of crisis, Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned by a Bournemouth side who recorded their first win at Old Trafford. The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke’s early goal. Andoni Iraola’s men were fully deserving of their lead, and headers from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi in the space of five second-half minutes completed what must go down as one of the most famous triumphs in Bournemouth’s history. It could have been even worse for United, but substitute Dango Ouattara had a fourth for Bournemouth ruled out in stoppage time by the video assistant referee for handball.