Salah Not Happy At Liverpool, Slot Reveals

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has admitted it is a “fair assumption” to feel Mohamed Salah was unhappy at being left out of the Reds’ starting XI at West Ham.

The Egypt star dropped to the bench for the match at the London Stadium, with Florian Wirtz starting in a front three with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Salah has been a regular this season, but he and a number of his Anfield team-mates have come in for criticism as Slot’s side have hit a rocky patch in their title defence.

They won in East London on Sunday, though, with Isak and Gakpo grabbing the goals in the second half. “Fair assumption and normal reaction for someone who can play for us,” Slot told reporters at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s midweek match against Sunderland.

“Of course, a player isn’t happy he isn’t playing; he wasn’t the only one, I can tell you. “The way he behaved was as you would expect from the professional he is; he was very supportive of his team-mates and handled himself really well. You can’t play that well every three days if you go with your emotions, but Mo is so disciplined.