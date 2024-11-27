Salah Not Distracted By Transfer Talks — Slot

Share

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is not being distracted by contract talks and speculation about his future, says manager Arne Slot.

Salah, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, told reporters he was “disappointed” at not being offered a new deal and is “probably more out than in”.

“The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out,” said Slot. “I don’t think he’s distracted at all. I haven’t seen that after the United game [in September] where he had some comments, I haven’t seen it after a post you told me about, he just kept on scoring.

“If you would have been at the Axa [training ground] today, I don’t think any player spoke about it, at least not when I was there.”

The 32-year-old is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, with his double in Sunday’s win at Southampton moving the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Merseyside club face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday. Slot added: “Players are focused on the short term and that is Madrid and that is City.

