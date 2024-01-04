Salah Moving Closer To Liverpool Extension

Mohamed Salah is reportedly moving closer to extending his stay at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, with Al-Ittihad having bids of over £100 million rejected.

According to various transfer sources Salah is open to a contract renewal with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

The 31-year-old’s apparent shift in thinking will be a huge boost for the Reds as they target a second Premier League title and also means they will not have to draw up plans to find a suitable replacement.

Salah has enjoyed a superb start to the season, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists in his first 20 top-flight matches.

His final appearance before joining his compatriots at the Africa Cup of Nations saw him bag a brace and assisted Cody Gakpo in a 4-2 victory over Newcastle.

Salah’s incredible form would have made him another statement signing by the Saudi Pro League but it seems the cash-rich division has already earmarked a new high-profile target.