Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their trip to face Inter Milan, as tensions rise at Anfield.

The relationship between the star forward and the club is reportedly “Broken” following his recent incendiary comments, which sparked a crisis within the team.

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has been dropped from the squad for the crucial Champions League showdown against Inter Milan following a bitter fallout with new manager Arne Slot.

The Liverpool icon, instrumental in the club’s recent triumphs—including last season’s Premier League title under Klopp—now faces an uncertain future.

Tensions behind the scenes have intensified, casting doubt over his continued role at Anfield.

Sources close to the team reveal that a fiery public spat between Salah and Slot shattered the once-solid relationship between player and coach following a report from Fabrizio Romano that the Egyptian could be dropped.

Salah's outspoken comments after he was benched for the third time in a row against Leeds United did not sit well with Slot, creating a rift described by insiders as "broken beyond repair." The fallout was so severe that Salah has now been left out of Liverpool's travelling party to Italy for the Inter Milan clash, signalling a clear message from the club hierarchy. Liverpool fans could be stunned by the decision, given Salah's status as one of the club's all-time greats and his key role in their Champions League campaigns. Mohamed Salah's omission has sparked significant questions about Liverpool's long-term strategy and how the club intends to manage its key players going forward. Will Salah fight to mend fences with Slot and the club, or is this the beginning of an exit saga for Liverpool's talisman? As the situation develops, Liverpool fans are left anxiously waiting to see whether Mohamed Salah can overcome the current crisis or if his time at Anfield has come to an end.