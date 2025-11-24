Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has said that Liverpool boss Arne Slot should consider leaving Mohamed Salah out of the lineup.

Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest was another game in which the Egyptian, who has scored five times this season, failed to record a goal or an assist.

“If I were Slot, I’d try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team,” said Rooney in his latest podcast episode. Salah is not helping them defensively.

“If you’re one of the players who they’ve signed and you’re on the bench and you’ve seen him not running – and again he’s a club legend and everything he’s done for the club – but if you’re on the bench, then what message does that send to you?”

The 33-year-old made Premier League history last season by becoming the first player to top both the goals and assists charts while also winning the Player of the Season award.



His exceptional campaign aligned with a triumphant debut year for Slot, who led Liverpool to the title after taking over from Jürgen Klopp.

Despite investing £241m in the summer on signings such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, the Reds have faltered.

They currently sit 11th in the table with 18 points from 12 matches.

“They’re going through a hard time, aren’t they?” added five-time Premier League winner Rooney.

“You’ve probably got to look at the effect of what sadly happened to Jota. What effect does that have on the players, because that’s his teammates? That surely has to have an effect.

“But then there’s no excuse for not fighting and not tackling.”

‘Klopp’s Name Keeps Getting Brought Up’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said after Saturday’s loss that “everyone in the team has to take responsibility”, and with Slot’s team mustering just one win in their past seven league matches, the shadow of his predecessor is beginning to loom over the Dutchman.

“I think Slot’s got a big job to get them back playing and winning,” said Rooney. The big thing is when he has a run of results like this, Klopp’s name keeps getting brought up.

“It’s a bit like the presence with Sir Alex Ferguson. For instance, when David Moyes came in [at Manchester United] and [Louis] Van Gaal, Fergie’s name would always get brought up.

“With Slot, Klopp keeps getting brought up. ‘He’s not Jurgen Klopp, he’s not as good as Jurgen Klopp. But I think the Liverpool fans just need to move away from that and get behind him.”