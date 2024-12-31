New Telegraph

Salah ‘Far Away’ From New Liverpool Deal

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah says he is “far away” from signing a new deal at the Premier League club.

Salah, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and can enter negotiations with non-English clubs on 1 January over a free transfer once his deal expires.

The Egyptian scored his 20th goal of the season as Liverpool beat West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Asked about his future following the victory, Salah told Sky Sports: “No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don’t want to put anything in the media.

“The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that. “I will do my best for the team to win the trophy.

A few other teams are catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again.” Salah, club captain Virgil van Dijk and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he is not concerned that the trio can, in theory, sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from 1 January.

