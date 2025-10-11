Salah, Egypt Eye Thrilling Finish Against Guinea-Bissau After Qualification

Fresh from booking their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian teammates are looking to end their qualifying campaign in style when they face Guinea-Bissau away from home.

The Pharaohs already sealed qualification on Wednesday after beating Djibouti 3–0 in Morocco. Salah scored twice, while Ibrahim Adel also got on the scoresheet.

That result put Egypt at the top of Group A and out of reach for the chasing teams, meaning they have qualified with one match to spare.

Even though Egypt have already qualified, they are not planning to take things easy. The match against Guinea-Bissau on Sunday presents an opportunity to finish strong and send a message ahead of next year’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Star man Salah is expected to lead the line again, alongside young attackers Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed. The team’s defence, led by Ahmed Hegazi, has also been solid, conceding just once in their last four games.

Coach Hossam Hassan says he wants to use the game to give other players a chance while maintaining their winning spirit. “We want to finish well. This team is improv- ing with every game,” he said.