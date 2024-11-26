Salah ‘Disappointed’ By Lack Of Liverpool Offer

Share

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is “disappointed” by the club’s failure to offer him a new contract – and looks more likely to leave than stay.

The 32-year-old, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah scored twice in the 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, including the winner from the penalty spot, to take Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Egypt forward, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, told reporters, external after the win at St Mary’s: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.

I’m probably more out than in.” Asked if he was disap – pointed that he is yet to receive an offer, Salah said: “Of course, yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”

