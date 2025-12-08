A former England and Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, has said that Mohamed Salah is damaging his own legacy at Liverpool.

Salah made this remark on Saturday that he felt Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” and claimed his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had deteriorated.

As reported by BBC Sport on Monday, Rooney believes that Slot must now show his authority and not involve Egypt international Salah in Tuesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan or next Saturday’s home match with Brighton.

“Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say ‘you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable.

“Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team,” Rooney said in his latest podcast

Rooney said Salah needed to either iron out his differences with Slot, or leave Liverpool.

“It needs to be sorted out quickly either way,” he added.

Rooney questioned why Salah, who signed for Liverpool from Roma in 2017, would come out publicly with his comments.

“He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool,” added the five-time Premier League winner.

“It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He’s gone about it all wrong.”

New Telegraph had reported that the Egyptian expressed frustration over his limited playing time, claiming that someone within the club wants him to take the blame for recent setbacks.