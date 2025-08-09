Saki Community Commends Ex-Lawmaker, Monarch For Power Substation

Stakeholders in Saki, Oyo State, have commended an ex-member of the House of Representatives representing the Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West Federal Constituency, and the monarch, the Okere of Saki land, Oba (Dr) Surv. Khalid Olabisi, on delivery of the TCN 132/33kV Transformer, to the Saki Power sub-station.

Stakeholders in the constituency in Saki West Local Government and across Oke-Ogun said the significant milestone marked a major breakthrough in their quest for improved power supply in the area.

Stakeholders in the constituency acknowledged that the delivery of the facility was the outcome of constant advocacy by the former lawmaker, Olatubosun, which brought about the delivery of the 132/33kV Saki Power substation by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Stakeholders said the former lawmaker engaged the former Minister of Power, Babarunde Fashola, to ensure the procurement and execution of the project was delivered this Monday.

They maintained that the ex-lawmaker engaged Fashola and the management of the TCN between 2017 and 2021, leading to the award of the contract for the Power substation in December 2021.

“Even out of office, his commitment did not waver as he has been in constant touch with the current Minister of Power, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu, who has demonstrated unshaken commitment to complete the project.

“We are hopeful that the remaining milestones in the actualisation of the project will be delivered on schedule by Oloye Adebayo Adelabu.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let’s keep our eyes on the ball and sustain our advocacy with the relevant Government Agencies until the project is completely delivered.

“Undoubtedly, this project is a game changer in our quest for industrialisation, economic empowerment and improvement in the standard of living of our people.

Once again, congratulations to us all.”