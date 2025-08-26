Saka To Miss Liverpool, England Matches

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, will be out for the next four weeks with a hamstring problem. Saka limped off during the second half of the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Although the injury is not as bad as first feared, he will miss several key fixtures for club and country. Saka had scored the second goal against Leeds before he was replaced by Leandro Trossard. According to BBC Sport, the 23-year-old will not be fit until after the upcoming international break of the season.

The injury effectively rules him out of Arsenal’s next Premier League game at Liverpool, as well as next month’s home game against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal’s first Champions League match of the season. Saka will miss England’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.