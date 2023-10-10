Saka out of England through injury

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been ruled out of England’s games against Australia and Italy because of injury. Saka missed his side’s 1-0 Premier League win over champions Manchester City on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The FA confirmed he has withdrawn after being assessed by England’s medical team and would not be replaced in the squad, which now has 25 players. England face Australia on 13 October, before taking on Italy in a European Championship qualifier four days later.

“No, he will not make it,” said Gunners boss Arteta after Sunday’s game. “He has not trained for a single session.” While he would not disclose the likely length of Saka’s spell on the sidelines, Arteta added: “He is not available to play football at the moment.”

Saka’s absence on Sunday ended a run of 87 consecutive Premier League games in which Arteta had played the 22-year-old winger. He has been struggling with his hamstring in recent weeks, limping off during Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League loss at Lens on Tuesday, and being withdrawn in last weekend’s victory at Bournemouth.

England manager Gareth Southgate said last Thursday he would take no risks with Saka, despite England being able to qualify for next summer’s European Championship during this international break.